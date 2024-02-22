'I didn't get...' - The aspect of Sheffield United exit that still hurts Billy Sharp
Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp has admitted that one thing remains a big cause of regret following his departure from Bramall Lane in the summer.
Sharp left his boyhood club for the final time following their promotion back to the top flight, having made 377 appearances over three spells and scoring 129 goals.
The striker admitted he had remained hopeful that one more contract would come his way and he could help the team in the Premier League one last time. That, in the end, never materialised and Sharp says that led to him feeling something was missing from the departure.
"As a kid, all I ever wanted was to score one goal for Sheffield United in front of the Kop, so to be able to do that more than 100 times was amazing," Sharp tells FourFourTwo. "To have been captain and help the club I love get promoted to the Premier League was even better. Those memories will live with me forever."
Sharp added: "My one regret is that I didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye to the supporters – I didn’t know that last season would be my final one there. Leaving Sheffield United was tough, as I thought I was going to be there for this season as well. I was initially told I would be, so it was hard to get over that."
Sharp is now back in the Championship with Hull, via a successful spell in the US with LA Galaxy which surprisingly didn't reap a longer contract after his six goals in 12 appearances in the MLS.