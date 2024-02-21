Just over two and a half months have passed since Sheffield United confirmed the return of former manager Chris Wilder.

With just one game from their opening 14 games of the season and their return to the Premier League looking like something of a nightmare, The Blades board opted to dispense with the services of Paul Heckingbottom and turned immediately to the man that led the club to consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Speaking after his appointment, Wilder said: "Quite simply it was an opportunity which I just couldn't turn down. Just like in 2016, when this club comes calling, it is not something you pass up. This is Sheffield United, it is my team and I am thrilled to be back. We find ourselves in a difficult position, I understand that, but I think I can make a difference.