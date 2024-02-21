Chris Wilder "confident" over big Sheffield United contract boost after Prince Abdullah, board conversations
Chris Wilder says that Sheffield United are "confident and hopeful" of tying down striker Daniel Jebbison to a new contract after previous fears he would walk away this summer. The England youth international is a free agent at the end of this season but United are in talks over a new deal.
Those conversations have been taking place since near the start of the current campaign, when Wilder's predecessor Paul Heckingbottom was still in charge, with Jebbison sidelined since promotion with a combination of injury and a private health issue. Some officials at Bramall Lane had previously resigned themselves to the possibility of Jebbison walking away this summer but earlier this year Wilder felt he had secured a breakthrough, after talks with the striker and his family.
Negotiations are ongoing but securing Jebbison's signature would be the latest piece of the puzzle for United as they look to tie down their most promising young starlets. Fellow youngsters including Will Osula, Andre Brooks and Louie Marsh have all committed their futures to Bramall Lane recently, with the Shirecliffe academy viewed as an important cog in the United wheel - no matter what division the Blades find themselves in next season.
Asked about the latest with Jebbison's contract situation, Wilder said: "In talks with the chief exec at the moment, so we're all positive. We had a Zoom meeting with the owners and the board and Steve [Bettis, chief executive] last week. So it's ongoing.
"We're confident and hopeful, the attitude of the boy and the parents and the agent is that he sees his future at Sheffield United. And we replicate those feelings, so fingers crossed we can get down and we can be sensible with everything and we can get another bright young player signed."
The youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut, Jebbison was the subject of a rejected £5m bid from Everton soon after bursting onto the scene while their city rivals Liverpool were also confirmed suitors of the 20-year-old Canadian-born forward in the years since.