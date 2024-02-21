Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder says that Sheffield United are "confident and hopeful" of tying down striker Daniel Jebbison to a new contract after previous fears he would walk away this summer. The England youth international is a free agent at the end of this season but United are in talks over a new deal.

Those conversations have been taking place since near the start of the current campaign, when Wilder's predecessor Paul Heckingbottom was still in charge, with Jebbison sidelined since promotion with a combination of injury and a private health issue. Some officials at Bramall Lane had previously resigned themselves to the possibility of Jebbison walking away this summer but earlier this year Wilder felt he had secured a breakthrough, after talks with the striker and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations are ongoing but securing Jebbison's signature would be the latest piece of the puzzle for United as they look to tie down their most promising young starlets. Fellow youngsters including Will Osula, Andre Brooks and Louie Marsh have all committed their futures to Bramall Lane recently, with the Shirecliffe academy viewed as an important cog in the United wheel - no matter what division the Blades find themselves in next season.

Asked about the latest with Jebbison's contract situation, Wilder said: "In talks with the chief exec at the moment, so we're all positive. We had a Zoom meeting with the owners and the board and Steve [Bettis, chief executive] last week. So it's ongoing.

"We're confident and hopeful, the attitude of the boy and the parents and the agent is that he sees his future at Sheffield United. And we replicate those feelings, so fingers crossed we can get down and we can be sensible with everything and we can get another bright young player signed."