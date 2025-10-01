Hull City boss hoping for double injury boost ahead of Sheffield United fixture
Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic has refused to rule out the possibility of Semi Ajayi and Matt Crooks being available for Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium.
Centre-back Ajayi was back in the matchday squad for the first time since the opening weekend of the season for Hull’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Tuesday night, being deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.
Originally expected to come straight back into the starting XI, Jakirovic revealed after the game Ajayi, who joined the club on a free transfer after leaving West Bromwich Albion during the summer, had asked him for more time to overcome a hamstring issue that had ruled him out of each of the previous six Championship matches.
MORE: Sheffield United's main positive from night of frustration v Southampton as Blades hope for much-needed spark
But having been back in the matchday squad for the first time in almost two months, Jakirovic is hopeful the Nigerian will be able to feature against the Blades, likewise midfielder Matt Crooks, who has missed the Tigers’ last six matches.
Tigers hopeful of injury boosts
Speaking to Hull Live, Jakirovic said: "I spoke yesterday (Monday) with Semi and he asked me for a little more time, so maybe he will be in the squad for this Saturday.
"Crooks trained yesterday (Monday) with us for seventy per cent of the training, and then he did some individual work. We will see for this Saturday, but after Saturday, he will be in the squad."
MORE: Returning key man offers Sheffield United hope as terrible display prompts boos v Southampton - player ratings
Crooks, who scored in Hull’s 3-0 win over the Blades at Bramall Lane back in January, had made a strong start to this season, scoring two goals in his first three appearances in league and cup, meaning the prospect of him being back involved this weekend would mark a major boost for the East Yorkshire outfit.
Hull will go into the clash with the Blades looking to extend their unbeaten run on home soil to three matches, after two second half goals from former United striker Oli McBurnie saw them fight back from 2-0 down against Preston to earn a point.