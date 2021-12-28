Sheffield United's clash with Hull City is OFF after Covid-19 cases in City squad

Sheffield United’s Championship clash with Hull City on Wednesday evening has officially been postponed.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 12:15 pm

The news comes after an outbreak of Covid-19 at City, which left them unable to fulfil their Boxing Day fixture against Blackburn Rovers because of a number of missing players.

That left Wednesday evening’s game in severe doubt because of the isolation requirements for players and staff either testing positive for coronavirus, or being deemed a close contact of a positive case.

The game is the THIRD in recent weeks that United have seen postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp. Previous fixtures against QPR and Preston North End were called off, and must be rescheduled into an already-busy fixture calendar.

United’s next game is on New Year’s Day against Middlesbrough and at this stage is scheduled to go ahead. By the time Paul Heckingbottom’s men hopefully step out on the pitch to face Chris Wilder’s Boro, they will have played once in 28 days – a 1-0 victory away at leaders Fulham.

A general view of Bramall Lane (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
