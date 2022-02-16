Hull City manager hails his side's "golden point" after frustrating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

The Blades were dominant, with 71 per cent of the ball and 22 shots, but only three were on target as Oli McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White all missed good chances.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the point in such a big game, I’m very happy with what I feel is a very good point at a difficult venue,” Arveladze said.

Shota Arveladze, the manager of Hull City, against Sheffield United (George Wood/Getty Images)

"After last week (at Derby), we then had a very good game against Fulham and we came to a very tough away game against a very tough team – Sheffield United have been together a long time, they know each other very well, they play quick and create a lot of space behind the defence - it was not easy to defend against.

"I think we stood up well. They only had two or three good clear chances and the rest was corners, long balls which we dealt with well.

"As a team we defended very well which is great to see. We should have punished them when we had the chances of our own. Two or three times we had good chances.

"It was a golden point for us after three hard games, it was very important to get this point."