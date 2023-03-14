Everything you need to know about how to catch the action from the Stadium of Light ahead of Wednesday’s massive fixture for Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades.

The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures kicks off on Tuesday (March 14) with Sheffield United in action on Wednesday when they travel to the North East to face Sunderland.

With the Champions League taking centre stage for fans of Premier League sides and most neutrals, the full card of EFL fixtures will also be available to watch live on TV and online. United’s trip to the Stadium of Light will be the main event of the midweek card and the last of the 12 fixtures to kick off. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sudnerland vs Sheffield United live on TV and online:

Sunderland vs Sheffield United date and kick off time

Sunderland vs Sheffield United will take place on Wednesday, March 15 with a 8pm (UK time) kick off. The other EFL Championship matches taking place on Wednesday all kick off 15 minutes earlier at 7:45pm.

Tuesday’s fixture card will also be of interest to Blades supporters as Middlesbrough host Stoke City in the 8pm kick off with Michael Carrick’s side hot on the heels of United in the race for automatic promotion. The other five Championship clashes that day also kick off at 7:45pm.

What channel is Sunderland vs Sheffield United on?

Sunderland vs Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403). Build up for the match starts at 7:30pm, which is 30 minutes before kick off.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United live stream

Sky customers can live stream that match via SkyGo on web browsers or on mobile devices via the SkyGo app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-sky customers have the option of purchasing a NowTV pass which would allow them to watch the match. The subscription service offers a choice of passes including a one day (24 hour) pass for a one-off payment of £11.99.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United form and head-to-head record

The hosts enter the match sitting 10th in the Championship table before a ball is kicked in the midweek matches and are five points behind sixth place Millwall in the play-off spots. Sheffield United meanwhile are second and four points ahead of third placed Middlesrough as they look to keep that gap as wide as possible.

The Black Cats ended a run of five games without a win, four of which were defeats, with an impressive 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend. Sheffield United were beaten 1-0 at home by Luton Town and have won two and lost three of their last five matches.

The two clubs have played each other 144 times throughout their history and it’s Sunderland who have the edge. The Black Cats have won 66 of those meetings while the Blades have won 52 and there have been 26 draws.

EFL Championship fixtures for March 14/15

Here is he full card of EFL Championship fixtures for the midweek of March 14 and 15 (7:45pm KO unless otherwise stated):

Tuesday, March 14

Blackpool vs QPR

Millwall vs Swansea City

Rotherham United vs Preston North End

Watford vs Birmingham City

Wigan Athletic vs Coventry City

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City (8pm KO)

Wednesday, March 15