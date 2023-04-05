News you can trust since 1887
How Sheffield United's players have proved to Paul Heckingbottom they mean promotion business

The willingness of Sheffield United’s experienced players to help younger teammates, even when they replace them in the starting eleven, proves his squad understands what it takes to reach the Premier League according to Paul Heckingbottom.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Despite dislodging Oliver Norwood from the team in recent weeks, Tommy Doyle has revealed how the former Northern Ireland international constantly offers him advice during training sessions and ahead of games. With Jayden Bogle telling similar stories about George Baldock, although the Greece wing-back is once again featuring on a regular basis, Heckingbottom insisted the situation confirms every player at his disposal is prepared to put their egos to one side in order to enhance the club’s promotion credentials.

“Given the environment we try and create, I’m pleased to hear that they back each other,” the United manager said. “Take Oli. He’s arguably been our best player across the course of the season and who is to say he won’t get that award anyway. He’s desperate to get back in there, I know that and I expect that. But to hear and see how much help he’s giving those around him, I think that tells you a lot about his professionalism and attitude. The same goes for George and Jayden and I could easily name a few more. These lads aren’t just good players. They are good people too and that’s vitally important in any situation. But particularly ones like this.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United gives James McAtee some advice: Simon Bellis / SportimageOliver Norwood of Sheffield United gives James McAtee some advice: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Billy Sharp, at 37, he’s still out most enthusiastic trainer,” Heckingbottom continued. “And that rubs off, trust me.”

United are preparing for Friday’s home game against Wigan Athletic positioned second in the Championship table and six points ahead of Middlesbrough and Luton Town, who are ranked third and fourth respectively. After facing the division’s bottom ranked team, something Heckingbottom insists will have little bearing on the outcome of the contest, they travel to runaway leaders Burnley on Monday.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City also featuring on a schedule which sees United appear nine times in 31 days, Heckingbottom has predicted some rotation could be required in order to ensure they continue to produce the type of high-energy performances which have become their trademark under the 45-year-old.

George Baldock helps his Sheffield United team mate Jayden Bogle: Simon Bellis / SportimageGeorge Baldock helps his Sheffield United team mate Jayden Bogle: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Given the fast turnaround, the Easter weekend could present the first test of United’s ability to make changes without disrupting the rhythm they have established of late; beating Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City en route to the clash with Athletic.

“We’re not fluffy with the lads and we don’t go easy on them,” Heckingbottom said. “But they still have that outlook where they want to help each other. It wasn’t so long ago that I know Anel (Ahmedhodzic) was telling everyone during an interview how much Bash (Chris Basham) was helping him. That, again, speaks volumes for me.

“We drive them on and they drive each other on. Good players, really good players, they get that.”

“To do anything now, it’s all about the squad,” Heckingbottom added. “You don’t stand a chance if it’s all about whoever is in there (the starting eleven) at any given time. If you want to achieve over the course of a season then it has to be about the squad.”

Chris Basham comes on for Tommy Doyle during Sheffield United's win over Norwich City: Simon Bellis / SportimageChris Basham comes on for Tommy Doyle during Sheffield United's win over Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
