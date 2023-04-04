Sheffield United’s performances should improve as the stakes they are playing for become even higher, Paul Heckingbottom has predicted.

Battling for automatic promotion back to the Premier League and preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, the next nine matches on the club’s fixture schedule this season promise to define not only its immediate future but also individual careers given the financial relief reaching the top-flight and potentially June’s showpiece at Wembley would bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the supposedly stupefying pressure now enveloping his squad’s upcoming outcomings, Heckingbottom has insisted on numerous occasions since competition resumed in August that big prizes bring out the best in United. Speaking ahead of Friday’s meeting with Wigan Athletic, the first of the eight Championship outings they still have to contest, he explained why he has arrived at that theory.

Revealing “I have spoken about the situation we are in with the lads,” Heckingbottom told The Star: “We had a chat and I told them to enjoy all of the feelings that come with it, the position we are in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t get wrapped up in what’s happening and be scared of these games. This is why we are here, this is what we work hard for and this is why we are involved in football. This is what we worked hard for all of those years, so don’t be concerned by it. Soak it all up. I believe that’s exactly the outlook these lads have. It has to bring out the best in you. Make you even more determined than you thought was possible to do everything necessary to give yourself the very best chance.”

After strengthening their grip on second place by beating Norwich City last weekend, United face their next test of Heckingbottom’s hypothesis when Shaun Maloney’s side visit Bramall Lane for the first instalment of an Easter programme which also sees them travel to runaway leaders Burnley on Monday. Embroiled in a battle for Championship survival, the Bank Holiday clash is hugely important for Wigan too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United thrive under pressure, says their manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With United six points clear of third placed Middlesbrough and boasting a match in hand over both them and Luton Town in fourth, Heckingbottom continued: “If you ask anyone, who would take being in mid-table or being towards the bottom of the table over this? No one, that’s the answer isn’t it. No one in the dressing room or our fans. We are playing for a promotion and we are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It raises our standards and it raises how hard we work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite learning Middlesbrough had been beaten by Huddersfield Town following their victory in East Anglia, Heckingbottom cautioned against “relaxing even a little bit” before returning to South Yorkshire. Intriguingly, having noted the threat Luton pose to United’s hopes of finishing as divisional runners-up, the 45-year-old is encouraging everyone under his command to soak up the atmosphere surrounding their forthcoming assignments rather than shy away from becoming too emotionally involved.

“There will come a time when you stop playing, that’s inevitable, and when you do stop these are the moments that you miss - being in a dressing room, surrounded by your mates, fighting for something and how it bonds everyone together. So you have to have that mindset, knowing this is why we do it."

Sheffield United hope to follow up their win at Norwich City by beating Wigan Athletic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad