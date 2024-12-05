How Sheffield United will approach January recruitment as would-be new owners reveal transfer spending plan

Like every other Sheffield United supporter, manager Chris Wilder is hoping the club will strengthen their push for an instant Premier League return when the January sales begin next month - but, at such a crucial time of the season, the margin for error is more acute than ever. The Blades go into this weekend’s round of games top of the Championship table having made a superb start to the new campaign.

But their already-stretched squad will be tested even more in the coming weeks during the brutal festive period, and will need reinforcements in the new year. Much of their activity will depend on the ownership situation at that point, with the long-running takeover saga approaching an end game after Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, the would-be new owners, broke their silence over their takeover bid.

The duo’s COH Sports group, they say, has received full approval from the EFL to buy the club from current incumbent Prince Abdullah, and have publically signalled their intent to back Wilder in the January transfer market if they are able to. Wilder - along with lead scout Jamie Hoyland and head of recruitment Mikey Allen - used their limited summer resources superbly, with the signings of Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows particularly inspired pieces of business.

“Like all Sheffield United supporters, we want to see the club building on its strong start to this season,” a joint statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy earlier today read, “and we believe that only a rapid completion will allow us to support Chris and the team in securing the best result in the January window.”

The Blades recently entered into a deal with Driblab, a specialist in data analytics and scouting, to improve their recruitment process further but the experience and opinion of Wilder and his staff will still play an integral part in any signings that come through the door. “Balance is the key word, in everything we do,” Wilder said. “We talk about the preparation, the stats, the analytics, the data and everything, but the feeling is still important.

“You've got to feel it, if the player's for you. You have to have a plan and a process, how does he fit into the culture? That's a massive word I've used for a long time. Position-specific, what does he give the team physically? How powerful football is now, can they cope with it? Running stats, metrics and data is all involved, but it’s not Moneyball.

“There has to be that balance and I think the big one I can talk about is sitting down with Tyrese [Campbell]. Because arguably we would have been nowhere near him. His data, his physical stats, you're not really going anywhere near him. But the situation we were in in the summer, which we talked about, and the feel of the player. He had a glint in his eye and I felt what he was all about. We knew what he was capable of doing and we're delighted for him, that he's enjoying his football at our club. He's been a great addition. You have some that you go a little bit left-field with, some that might be a little more obvious. Somewhere in the middle is your sweet spot.”

United’s squad does not need wholesale surgery in January but Oliver Arblaster’s injury has left them light in midfield while a player capable of playing on the left and covering up-front could also be on Wilder’s January wishlist. Under the current ownership any recruitment would likely focus on loans rather than temporary deals; a situation which could change if Rosen and Eltoukhy gain the keys to Bramall Lane.

“You're putting the jigsaw together in terms of personalities,” Wilder added. “What are these boys going to be like on a cold Tuesday night? Under the lights on a Friday night, or in a local derby? You're putting all these things together. There are so many things you have to tick off and then the composition of a squad.

“We've got a checklist including balance and physicality and set-plays and experience of the league and left-footers and right-footers and age. It's possibly between a 15 and 20-point checklist. You're not always going to get it all right but it is based on physicality, mentality, technique and tactical awareness as well. All the four cornerstones of the game are involved.”