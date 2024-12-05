Michael Cooper is more than justifying bargain Sheffield United fee as Plymouth chief opens up on “murky” transfer

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bargain £2m price Sheffield United paid for Michael Cooper could double if the Blades are promoted and the goalkeeper eventually plays for England - but that would still represent exceptional value for one of the, if not the, best goalkeeper in the Championship. Cooper finally made the move to Bramall Lane this summer from Plymouth Argyle after a protracted saga impacted by the Blades takeover situation, but it has been worth the wait so far.

A record of 11 clean sheets from 17 games - the same number as Burnley’s James Trafford, from one match fewer - tells its own story and Cooper is yet to concede a goal at Bramall Lane since signing, with his former club next up on home soil to try and puncture that impressive start. Cooper was serenaded with chants of “England’s No.1” after saving a penalty in last Friday’s win over Sunderland and if the Blades achieve their ambitions this season, then Trafford’s inclusion in the national team squad shows the prospect is not exactly impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper’s impact at United has only solidified the feeling in Devon that Plymouth didn’t get enough value for one of their prized assets, whose contract at Home Park was into its final year. But speaking at a fans’ forum earlier this week, Pilgrims director of football Neil Dewsnip told supporters: "You can only sell a player for what you are being offered, so that was a big discussion. Yes, there are continuities in that deal.

"Michael is a real talent, of course we have all seen that. We have developed him, we have given him a great opportunity, and if he goes on to play for England, let's say, then Argyle will get some rewards of that. Exactly the amount, I'm not sure, but we will get our fair share."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the forum Trafford’s move from Manchester City to Burnley, for an initial fee of £15m that could rise to nearer £20m, was raised as a comparable to suggest that Argyle didn’t get a fair price for another of English football’s brightest young goalkeepers in Cooper. In response, Argyle owner and chairman Simon Hallett said: "One of the things you have got to take into consideration is James Trafford went from Manchester City, not Plymouth Argyle.

“Without being derogatory to ourselves, that is a massive difference currently. Fans put prices on players that don't necessarily have any relationship to reality. People often seem to think that player trading is like playing FIFA or Football Manager.

“That you click a few buttons, make a couple of offers and 10 seconds later you find out what price you have got for a player. It's not that easy. It's murky, there are agents involved and there are actual people involved. Sometimes if players want to go, you have to get what you can for them. That's the problem."