Chris Wilder explains how Sheffield United addressed greatest weakness after post-relegation refresh

It seems a long, long time ago now but after the final ball of Sheffield United’s sorry 2023/24 Premier League campaign was kicked in anger, the hard work really began. A number of players were on their way out; many others had simply reached the end of the road at Bramall Lane. One era was coming to an end; boss Chris Wilder was keen to ensure it was the start of a new one.

In looking to freshen up their squad, Wilder and Co. have hardly reinvented the wheel. They have returned to a tried-and-tested blueprint, evolved a little to keep with the times. Out went players that had reached the end of their cycle, replaced by younger, fresher and arguably hungrier players with a point to prove. Not just any players, either; with the takeover saga rumbling on all summer, it would have been easy for Wilder to pull the trigger on any signings. Instead he kept his nerve and signed the right ones.

Callum O’Hare. Harrison Burrows. Michael Cooper. Tried-and-tested EFL stars looking to take the next step in their careers, at the next level of club. Sound familiar? But attitude is as important as ability and as well as signing other clubs’ best players, United have also focused on their best characters and leaders.

Burrows was Peterborough’s captain; Cooper, at 24 years of age, has experience that some don’t obtain until they are nearer 30. Harry Souttar has already worn the armband for United this season; Alfie Gilchrist, the 20-year-old Chelsea loanee, has been earmarked as one who could in the future. O’Hare’s confidence shows no bounds, as the ridiculous recent publicity that his international break TikTok vlog garnered. Insiders at Bramall Lane are confident that the faux furore it caused won’t affect him a jot.

“I think what you're seeing now is a return to that [having multiple leadership players in the squad],” Wilder said. “Burrows captained his club, Souttar can be a captain, Anel [Ahmedhodzic] can be a captain. Gilchrist has been a captain. Kieffer Moore definitely can be a captain. Callum O'Hare wants to do everything so he'll possibly want to be a captain as well!

“What you're seeing now is those personalities and those leaders that want to lead from the front. Whether it's Gus [Hamer], Blaster [Oliver Arblaster], Vini [Souza] ... we've got them in abundance, those personalities and characters. That's what we wanted to put back into the group, culture and personality, and we feel like we're doing just that.”

Part of Souza’s transformation, from last season’s boo-boy to this campaign’s most impressive player so far, has been the drop in division but also, Wilder acknowleged, the departure of some big characters that were previously in the Bramall Lane dressing room. The likes of Chris Basham, John Egan and Oli McBurnie all moved on in the summer after spending large parts of last season on the sidelines as United finished bottom and returned to the Championship at the first attempt.

"I have to say, I don't think I had a lot of personality in that group last year," added Wilder, who returned to the Blades last December after Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking and with the relegation rot very much set in. "It was a difficult group. There's no hiding place in the Premier League, especially when you're not getting results. My personality was in the stands injured, unfortunately. They were on the treatment table and not on the training ground and in the changing room, where you need them.

"We had to bring personality into the group and we've done that. Vini’s been allowed to grow. When some senior players have been about at a club for a long time, people look at them and say: ‘They're the voice and the opinion.’ Hamer’s personality's coming through, as is Callum O'Hare’s. There are some quiet boys, and then you've got the Moores, and the Souttars.

“And that's what you need. Personality is a big thing for us and I thought we showed that against Watford. It had to be a performance full of that. You can help in certain ways; you don't stifle that. It's not a library, and they're not kids. Every time they say something we're not saying: 'Shut up, just get on with being a footballer.' You've got to allow them to show their personality.”