Sheffield United's Premier League campaign received a huge boost with a first win of the season last time out

There have not been too many kicks of a football by a Sheffield United footballer with more pressure than Oliver Norwood's 100th-minute penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The Blades finally secured their first win of the Premier League season at the death having seen a 1-0 lead disappear thanks to an 89th minute Wolves equaliser. Celebrations from Paul Heckingbottom's side reached a fever pitch on Saturday afternoon and fans will hope that spirit is enough to start pushing the side up the top flight table.

With newfound impetus and fight, The Star looks at how the stats experts at Opta believe Sheffield United will fare this season in a new-look predicted Premier League table.

