How Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley rank in new-look predicted Premier League table - gallery

Sheffield United's Premier League campaign received a huge boost with a first win of the season last time out

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 9th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

There have not been too many kicks of a football by a Sheffield United footballer with more pressure than Oliver Norwood's 100th-minute penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The Blades finally secured their first win of the Premier League season at the death having seen a 1-0 lead disappear thanks to an 89th minute Wolves equaliser. Celebrations from Paul Heckingbottom's side reached a fever pitch on Saturday afternoon and fans will hope that spirit is enough to start pushing the side up the top flight table.

With newfound impetus and fight, The Star looks at how the stats experts at Opta believe Sheffield United will fare this season in a new-look predicted Premier League table.

Opta predicts a 87.6% chance of finishing 1st.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Opta predicts a 87.6% chance of finishing 1st. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 44.7% chance of finishing 2nd.

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Opta predicts a 44.7% chance of finishing 2nd. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 32.5% chance of finishing 3rd.

3. 3rd - Arsenal

Opta predicts a 32.5% chance of finishing 3rd. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 24% chance of finishing 4th.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur

Opta predicts a 24% chance of finishing 4th. Photo: Getty Images

