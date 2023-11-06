Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former top Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has had his say on Sheffield United’s controversial penalty against Wolves on Saturday. Ollie Norwood’s late, late spot kick earned the Blades’ first win of the Premier League season and sent Bramall Lane into raptures.

United looked on course for three points thanks to Cameron Archer’s goal before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s 89th-minute equaliser. There was still time for more late drama however as Wolves sub Fabio Silva fouled George Baldock in the box, with referee Rob Jones pointing to the spot. After a lengthy VAR check the penalty was confirmed and Norwood smashed it home in front of the Kop.

Angry Wolves boss Gary O’Neil voiced his displeasure after the game, believing the referee had been “too quick” to give the decision - a point that Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports News, agreed with. “I think the referee gave it too quickly,” Gallagher said. “The best players in the world create time on the ball, the best referees create a little bit of thinking time.

“Unfortunately for Rob Jones, whether he wanted to get in quick because he just wanted to make a decision, I don’t know, but there was no need to rush it and I think if he had waited two seconds, he would have seen how it unfolded and he would have probably made a different decision. What I do feel is that once it is given, because there is physical contact, albeit minimal, the VAR is not going to overrule it. But, for me, it was best left alone.”

Baldock, the man who won the penalty, had no doubts it should have been given. “I knew if I could just get myself between the ball and the man, there was always a chance there was going to be contact,” the defender said. “I felt something, I went down and VAR’s there to check these things. They were happy with the referee’s decision.”

