How Sheffield United compare with Arsenal and Newcastle United in Premier League's 'dirtiest' teams - gallery

Sheffield United have made some crunching tackles this season, but how 'dirty' is Paul Heckingbottom's side compared to top flight rivals.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT

A struggling start to the season for Sheffield United ended in points on the board just before the international break. A late win against Wolves and a point on the road to Brighton gave Paul Heckingbottom's side a much-needed lift but there is plenty of work to do as they remain in the bottom three. They are off the foot of the table, however, as the climbed above Burnley with their draw at Brighton.

Sheffield United have certainly got stuck in this season and are now adding results to go with their hard work. The Star looks at how the Blades compare with Premier League rivals when it comes to bookings so far this term. Using data from Transfermarkt, each club is assigned one point for a yellow card, three points for a yellow to red card and five points for a straight red.

20 yellow cards

1. Luton Town - 20 points

20 yellow cards Photo: Getty Images

22 yellow cards

2. Crystal Palace - 22 points

22 yellow cards Photo: Getty Images

15 yellow cards, one yellow to red card, one red card.

3. Arsenal - 23 points

15 yellow cards, one yellow to red card, one red card. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

21 yellow cards and one yellow to red.

4. Everton - 24 points

21 yellow cards and one yellow to red. Photo: Getty Images

