It was a game of two halves for Sheffield United this afternoon as they picked up a battling point away at Brighton. The Blades were not at the races in the first half and barely had a kick, but were better in the second and earned a point thanks to Adam Webster's own goal.
The game turned when home midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud saw a deserved red card for a horror tackle on Ben Osborn, with United finding a way back into the game just minutes later. They had chances to win it too, Jayden Bogle enjoying the best of them, but had to settle for one point in the end going into the international break.
Here's how we rated the Blades players on the south coast...
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Made good stops either side of Brighton's opener to deny the lively Fati, and later did well to tip Gilmour's well-struck shot over the bar. Was alive at his near post to keep out Mitoma's effort after he'd got past Bogle, and was commanding in the air as well
2. Jayden Bogle 6.5
Had a tough time against the lively Adingra, who cut in from his side and put his side ahead after riding Bogle's tackle. Booked on the brink of the break after being skinned by Adingra and bringing him down in his attempts to recover and win the ball. Survived a VAR appeal in the second half as he blocked a cross with his arm but the officials elected not to intervene after a check. But grew in stature later and his cross brought United's equaliser, before he had a golden chance to put them ahead but dragged his effort wide
3. George Baldock 7
Showed one of the rare moments of quality from a Blades perspective with a delicious cross across the face of goal but Archer was on his heels and not alive to the opportunity.
4. Jack Robinson 7
Started off in the centre, switched frequently with Trusty and didn't put a foot wrong in either position, save for one misjudged clearance in the first half which saw Bounanotte ripple the side-netting with a shot in the first half