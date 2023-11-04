News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United player ratings v Wolves as Blades get first win of season after striker’s game of two halves

Sheffield United are up and running in the Premier League after late drama at Bramall Lane saw them beat Wolves 2-1.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT

The Blades had led through Cameron Archer before the hammer blow of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s 89th-minute equaliser. But the Blades kept believing and after Fabio Silva was punished for fouling George Baldock, Ollie Norwood stepped up to hammer home the winner from the spot in inury time.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon to savour at Bramall Lane....