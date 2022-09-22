After a stunning run of form following the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as manager, the Blades came within a penalty shootout of reaching the play-off final at Wembley before losing on penalties at Nottingham Forest to be condemned to another season in the Championship.

Their quest to go one better this time around has got off to a superb staff, going into the current international break three points clear at the top of the Championship – something midfielder Ollie Norwood traces back to that heartbreaking spot-kick defeat at the City Ground.

“It’s not just nine or 10 games; it’s been nine or 10 months when we’ve been brilliant,” the midfielder, officially the best player in the Championship so far this season according to one statistical database, said.

“Last season we ran out of time. It’s pretty simple really. If we had a bit more time – even five or 10 minutes more of the Forest game – it may have been a different story.

“It’s all ifs, buts and maybes, isn’t it? But we had a really strong pre-season and the lads have the fire in their bellies to go one better.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United sees his penalty saved by Brice Samba of Nottingham Forest during a dramatic penalty shootout in the play-off semi-finals (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Norwood, who was one of the Blades players who saw a spot-kick saved in that shootout, has been one of their star men this time around as he searches for a fourth career promotion from the Championship, having previously helped Brighton, Fulham and then United into the Premier League in the space of three years.

“We spoke in pre-season and said we could either feel sorry for ourselves and go under, or come back and show people what we’re about,” the 31-year-old added.

“At the time it [losing at Forest] was heartbreaking, gut-wrenching. It was a tough summer, licking our wounds, and as soon as we came back it was forgotten about. But it gave us the fire in our bellies to go again this year.