Brighton's Reda Khadra discusses Sheffield United future as he makes promotion vow

The German youngster moved to Bramall Lane on loan in the summer to some excitement and fanfare amongst Blades fans, who were impressed with his performances against United last season for Blackburn Rovers.

It has been a slow start to Khadra’s career in South Yorkshire in comparison, but he made a big impression by coming off the bench to score a 94th-minute winner away at Swansea City earlier this month.

And after being called up to the Germany U21 squad this international break – where he will hope to face England, and teammates Rhian Brewster, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle at Bramall Lane next week – Khadra spoke to Transfermarkt about his season so far.

“The Championship is a very good starting point for growth. I also learned that through my year at Blackburn,” the former Borussia Dortmind youngster said.

“Coach Paul Heckingbottom saw me twice in the league against Sheffield that year and really wanted me. Despite many alternatives, I found this change to be the most sensible for me.

"It's always nice to score a goal, especially when it's the decisive one and in injury time at that. I'm glad I could help the team. At the end of a season, points like this can be very valuable in retrospect.”

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham celebrate after victory at Swansea City: David Davies/PA Wire.

United’s deal with Brighton for Khadra is understood to have a clause to make it permanent if the Blades are promoted this season, with Heckingbottom’s men going into the international break top of the Championship table.

But there has been a change at the top at the AMEX Stadium, with Khadra’s previous boss Graham Potter leaving for Chelsea and Italian chief Roberto De Zerbi replacing him on the south coast.