Sheffield United: Boss refuses to go easy on his team despite calling for perspective

Jake Cooper’s second-half goal capped a disappointing afternoon for United in south London, which saw them return home seventh in the Championship table ahead of Friday’s game against fellow play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

Conceding United had fallen well-short of the standards they have set in recent weeks, Heckingbottom revealed he made his squad aware of their failings at The Den following the final whistle. But he also reminded it was only the third loss United have suffered since his appointment three months ago, when the 44-year-old took charge of a squad languishing in 16th position.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s important there’s a bit of reflection,” Heckingbottom said. “Straight away afterwards, sometimes it’s not the best time to be talking. But I like to do it, because I think the emotional aspect of football is very important.

“For us, that was a reminder. We have to understand why we got beat, why we weren’t at our best and then put it right.

“There are ways to get beat. If you are at your best, but then come up against someone who is just better on the day, then fine. It happens. That’s part of football.

“But for me, that was about us not being at our best.”

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, was disappointed with his team's display at The Den: Paul Terry / Sportimage

United’s outing at Millwall was their seventh game in only 22 days, with Heckingbottom and his opposite number Gary Rowett, whose men have now won four in a row, acknowledging both teams appeared fatigued.

“That showed us we have to be right at it every single game, because that’s what it’s like in this division,” Heckingbottom said. “If I go through the pattern of the game, speaking as Sheffield United manager, we could have been slicker, sharper and better.

“They defended very well and it’s hard. Then they killed all of the space and defended the box well. Then, when we were moving the ball quicker and sharper towards the end, they also set up really well.”