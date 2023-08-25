Carl Asaba, the former Sheffield United striker, has spoken of his “excitement” over his old club’s imminent transfer move for Cameron Archer. Asaba, who still follows the Blades as a local radio pundit, described the Aston Villa man as “the best of all” the opposition forwards who troubled United over the last two seasons.

Two goals against United at Bramall Lane last season were amongst the 11 he scored on loan at Middlesbrough in just 23 games, with six assists for good measure. United boss Paul Heckingbottom saw a move for Archer last January scuppered by budget restrictions but made another approach this summer, with a breakthrough secured earlier this week.

Archer is understood to have undergone the first part of his medical after a fee was agreed with Villa, who will retain some control over the player’s future after a buy-back clause was inserted into a deal which boss Unai Emery described as “good” for all parties concerned.

And, speaking on Radio Sheffield’s Blades Heaven podcast, Asaba said: “I'm really excited about the chance to see him play for the Blades. Not so much [that he will] transform everything but he's a part of a good squad and really improves the squad. Over the last two seasons there are three strikers who've really troubled us. Viktor Gyökeres, Keinan Davis did well against us when he was at Forest, and Cameron Archer I thought was the best of them all.