Highly-rated Sheffield United starlet looks set for loan move

Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh has come under the radar of clubs in League Two and in Scotland

Sheffield United’s highly-rated midfielder Louie Marsh looks set for a loan move before Friday’s transfer deadline but only if the Blades manage to bring in new faces of their own.

United are hopeful of adding at least two new players to the squad before the transfer window closes this week and that would allow them the squad depth to send some of their talented young players out on loan.

So far this campaign, Paul Heckingbottom has had to rely on his academy graduates to fill the bench but the feeling at the club is that a couple of new signings would fill the gaps with a little more experience, therefore allowing younger players to continue their development elsewhere and get regular game time.

Marsh, who has been superb so far for the club’s under 21s and came off the bench in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Lincoln City, is one player who is wanted by a host of clubs and a move would appear likely this week.

“I would imagine, depending on what happens in the next couple of days, if we can bring another one or two bodies in, I think the natural progression will be for [Marsh] to go out on loan and play some games,” said Blades first team coach Stuart McCall. “There’s certainly been a little bit of interest from League Two and there’s been a couple of enquiries from Scotland as well.

“We’ll sit down tomorrow and look through things. Obviously, we want to bring in one or two bodies ourselves but there will be options there for one or two lads and Marshy’s one of them, to go out and get some football. I certainly think there’s been League Two clubs interested in him.”

Marsh had a solid 45 minutes at Bramall Lane against the Imps, and McCall said it would have provided plenty of learning for the midfielder.