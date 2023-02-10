Chris Basham has been described as a manager’s “dream” by Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom, after completing a half century of senior appearances.

After reaching the landmark earlier this week, the defender could make the 501st outing of his professional career when Swansea City visit Bramall Lane tomorrow. With nearly three quarters of those matches coming in United colours, Heckingbottom believes Basham’s name is now indelibly written into the club’s folklore, predicting that future generations of its fans will remember the 34-year-old’s contribution since first arriving in South Yorkshire eight seasons ago.

Asked to describe what Basham means to him, Heckingbottom told The Star: “He’s a dream. He’s really low maintenance. He turns up every single day, always does his best and everything you ask of him without question. In other words, he’s the type of player ever single manager will tell you that they want.

“What he’s achieved, it should be celebrated. It’s an amazing achievement.”

Basham has won two promotions with United and was a member of the squad which challenged for Europe in the Premier League under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder. With his teammates entering their meeting with City second in the Championship table and 10 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough, their opponents on Wednesday, Basham hopes to enter his testimonial year at United as a top-flight player.

“I genuinely don’t think Bash realises how important he is to this club,” Heckingbottom continued. “I don’t believe he appreciates how much people here, behind the scenes and in the stands, look up to him and that tells you something about the type of guy he is.

Chris Basham has been told he doesn't realise how respected he is at Sheffield United: Warren Little/Getty Images

“When he’s older and he comes back here in future years, there’ll be a photograph of him up on the wall outlining the number of appearances he’s made and what he’s done. Maybe that’s when he’ll realise it. Brilliant. Just brilliant.”

Speaking as United applied the finishing touches to their preparations for the game against City, Heckingbottom admitted he didn’t realise Basham would be contesting his 500th match after selecting him for the FA Cup fourth round replay against Wrexham.

“I wish I had,” he said. “Because I’d have pulled him aside beforehand and shaken his hand.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is full of admiration for Chris Basham: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

