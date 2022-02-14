Sheffield United manager's message to his squad as they continue play-off push against Hull City
Paul Heckingbottom insists Sheffield United’s coaching staff and players are not getting carried away in the pursuit of promotion to the Premier League this season, despite the knowledge that they can draw level with sixth-placed Middlesbrough with victory over Hull City at Bramall Lane tomorrow evening.
The Blades have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Heckingbottom that has seen their season, which looked dead and buried at one stage, brought to life once more with seven wins and two draws in the manager’s 10 games in charge.
Eighth-placed United could climb a place with victory over Hull, in a game rearranged after being abandoned just after Christmas because of Covid-19 cases in the Tigers’ camp.
Read More
“If you’d have asked anyone when we came in if they’d have taken this, they’d have snapped your hand off and some maybe would not believed it,” Heckingbottom said.
“But we haven’t done anything yet. We haven’t achieved anything yet. We’ve seen how many other teams are fighting, and how hard they’re scrapping.
“And we’ve got to keep looking after ourselves, making sure we’re still in a position when the season winds down.”
United have one game in hand on sixth-placed Boro, and two on Nottingham Forest – who are currently sandwiched between them and Chris Wilder’s Boro in seventh.
Both sides have still to come to Bramall Lane, as do fellow promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn and AFC Bournemouth.
United’s final game of the season is at home to Fulham who, on current form, will have been promoted long before they make the trip to Bramall Lane.