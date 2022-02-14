Sheffield United manager's message to his squad as they continue play-off push against Hull City

The Blades have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Heckingbottom that has seen their season, which looked dead and buried at one stage, brought to life once more with seven wins and two draws in the manager’s 10 games in charge.

Eighth-placed United could climb a place with victory over Hull, in a game rearranged after being abandoned just after Christmas because of Covid-19 cases in the Tigers’ camp.

“If you’d have asked anyone when we came in if they’d have taken this, they’d have snapped your hand off and some maybe would not believed it,” Heckingbottom said.

“But we haven’t done anything yet. We haven’t achieved anything yet. We’ve seen how many other teams are fighting, and how hard they’re scrapping.

“And we’ve got to keep looking after ourselves, making sure we’re still in a position when the season winds down.”

Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United face Hull City next at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United have one game in hand on sixth-placed Boro, and two on Nottingham Forest – who are currently sandwiched between them and Chris Wilder’s Boro in seventh.

Both sides have still to come to Bramall Lane, as do fellow promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn and AFC Bournemouth.