United’s December and January fixture list was decimated by Covid-19 cases in their opponents’ dressing rooms, with games against QPR, Hull, Preston and Middlesbrough all postponed.

United have played one of those again, a 2-2 draw away at Preston, but have had to fit the rest into an already-congested fixture calendar between now and the end of the season.

But Foderingham isn’t overly concerned.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re in good form, so we’re taking the games as they come,” the former Rangers man, now United’s No.1 goalkeeper, said ahead of the Hull game.

“The spirit’s really high in the dressing room, we’ve been training well and we have a decent squad to cope with the games as well. The amount of fixtures will be no problem for us.”