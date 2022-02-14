Sheffield United: Wes Foderingham's claim should ease fears over Blades burnout ahead of Hull City clash
Wes Foderingham says Sheffield United’s mounting fixture list will cause “no problem” for the Blades as they prepare to face Hull City in one of their rearranged games on Tuesday evening.
United’s December and January fixture list was decimated by Covid-19 cases in their opponents’ dressing rooms, with games against QPR, Hull, Preston and Middlesbrough all postponed.
United have played one of those again, a 2-2 draw away at Preston, but have had to fit the rest into an already-congested fixture calendar between now and the end of the season.
But Foderingham isn’t overly concerned.
“We’re in good form, so we’re taking the games as they come,” the former Rangers man, now United’s No.1 goalkeeper, said ahead of the Hull game.
“The spirit’s really high in the dressing room, we’ve been training well and we have a decent squad to cope with the games as well. The amount of fixtures will be no problem for us.”