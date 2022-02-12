The hosts had an early goal chalked off for offside, while John Fleck’s late effort was touched onto the post by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the result on social media...

@ryanhall10: Toughest game weve had in a long time. Good point. Onto Tuesday

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United crosses the ball under pressure from Danny Ward of Huddersfield Town: George Wood/Getty Images

@JoeRowley98: Sheff Utd winning 2.416 points per game under PH. At this rate it’s an extra 41 points. Taking us to 87 points. Which has been enough to get Top 4 for each of the last 7 seasons

@AntSSimo19: Probably a good point in the end at a PO contender. Certainly got away with one in the 1st half, the disallowed goal. Fleck unlucky in the 2nd with the drive that Nicholls dealt well with. Big 3 games at BL now.

@rmatts93: Jack Robinson was by far our best player and in the last few games he's been brilliant hope he keeps going

@DarthSteelios: I felt we lacked creativity today. No Norwood, Hourihane and Ndiaye who have been the our forefront of attack hurt us. It seemed like we couldn't get going and build any momentum to drive us forward to open up the space for the rest of our players to exploit.

@kev__1987: Happy with a point. McBurnie, MGW & Berge got much needed minutes. Take yer point, move on and make the two home games next week count!

@tyronej1984: I’ve criticised him on more than one occasion, but Jack Robinson put in a solid shift today. When he does the basics he’s just fine. A few looked dead on their feet at the end today, and with a big few weeks coming up we’ll need everyone. Momentum is key at this stage.

@KopFinest: Ah we take that. Berge was great second half, definitely missed Norwood or Hourihane but they are fresh for Tuesday.