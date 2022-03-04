Speaking ahead of the match, which pits seventh against ninth in the Championship table, Heckingbottom praised the impact his opposite number Steve Cooper has made since taking charge of the visitors in September - transforming them from a relegation-threatened side into top six contenders.

But the 44-year-old, who has overseen a similar transformation at Bramall Lane after being appointed four months ago, warned it would be a mistake to view this match as a pivotal moment in either side’s season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It doesn’t feel any more important for me than any other game eight now,” Heckingbottom said. “I’m not looking at anything other than the fact, right now, we are getting ready to face a really good side.

“I’m not looking at what a win might mean for us. I’m not looking beyond the next 90 minutes of football.

“Nothing is going to get decided here. That’s not the way the division is. We’ll be going all out for the win, of course, the same as they will be.

“But when we first came in, there was an element of ‘it’s now or never’ about the place. And that’s something we’ve been trying to get away from. The approach we’ve had, all the way through, is just taking things one game at a time. Focus on what is directly in front of us, and nothing else.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says Nottingham Forest are a "dangerous" team under Steve Cooper: Paul Terry / Sportimage

United were 16th when Heckingbottom was unveiled as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor. Despite suffering a first loss in 10 outings when they were beaten by Millwall last weekend, they are now ranked seventh; a point behind Luton Town and two in front of Forest.

Reflecting on Cooper’s work in the Midlands - Forest were bottom following Chris Hughton’s departure - Heckingbottom continued: “Sometimes, it’s not the manager or the players. It’s everyone combined - players, managers, staff and fans - who come together to create the right environment.

“And that, the environment, is key.

“Steve has done a really good job and made them a really dangerous team. They’ll be coming here thinking the same as us- knowing that they’re up against really good opposition and that it’s going to be really tough.”

Sjeffield United hope to be celebrating a win following their meeting with Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United beat fourth placed Blackburn Rovers before travelling to south London, despite seeing Charlie Goode sent-off midway through the second-half. The defender is suspended for the clash with Forest, placing further pressure on United’s injury plagued squad. But Morgan Gibbs-White, who scored against Cooper’s men earlier this term, is expected to return to the starting eleven together with Norway international Sander Berge.

“I’m viewing this as similar to Blackburn for us,” Heckingbottom said. “Another home game for us against a side that’s in form and is dangerous. We want to win. We respect and understand their threat though. I think this is going to be another great spectacle but every match is big at this stage.”