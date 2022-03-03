Despite admitting Iliman Ndiaye is struggling to reproduce his best form after an explosive start to the campaign, Heckingbottom reassured the youngster he remains a key member of United’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Nottingham Forest.

So key, in fact, that he is prepared to consider reprising Ndiaye’s double act with Morgan Gibbs-White as United enter a critical run of fixtures. After hosting fellow top-six challengers Forest, Heckingbottom’s men face eighth placed Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane next week.

“We can play Iliman and Morgan, definitely,” said Heckingbottom, whose team are seventh in the table. “We’ve got room for both of them in there. It all depends how we go and what other options we have. But that’s an exciting one, yes.”

Ndiaye, aged 21, and the 22-year-old Gibbs-White last started a match together two weeks ago when United were held to a draw by Hull City. Two months earlier, they excelled together when Heckingbottom’s men travelled to leaders Fulham - Ndiaye producing a wonderful piece of skill to score the only goal of the contest. However, the Frenchman has not hit the target in 10 outings since.

“If Morgan is setting a benchmark, then it’s a really high one for Iliman,” Heckingbottom said. “People think they’re similar and in some respects, with their approaches, they are. But they’ve also got very different attributes as well, which is good for us.”

Gibbs-White was on target when United shared the spoils with Forest at the City Ground earlier this term. The latest meeting between the two clubs is of huge significance towards the top of the division, with the visitors making the short journey north in ninth - only two points behind United who trail sixth-placed Luton Town by one.

Sheffield United and their manager Paul Heckingbottom (centre) are preparing for a huge game against Nottingham Forest: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“Iliman is still learning his trade, he’s right at the start of his career and people have got to remember that because I know we do,” Heckingbottom said. “We want to get him back scoring goals, like Morgan, but the way he still demands the ball and the way he turns with it and uses it - that tells you all you need to know.”

Sheffield United youngster Iliman Ndiaye: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Morgan Gibbs-White scored against Nottingham Forest earlier this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage