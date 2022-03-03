Sheffield United chief's admission over Max Lowe's future as ex-Derby man impresses at Nottingham Forest

The former Derby man joined Forest on loan for the season in the summer, and has been one of the most impressive performers for Steve Cooper’s men as they rose from the bottom of the Championship table to challenge for the play-offs.

That raised questions amongst Blades fans as to why Lowe was not recalled by United in January, especially with left-sided options Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn struggling for fitness.

But Lowe remained with Forest and although he is ineligible to face his parent club tomorrow evening when they travel to Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom admits the Blades will have a decision to make when his loan expires in the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have kept in touch with him,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve had phone calls, text messages and things like that.

“Jack [Lester] went to watch him the other day and he's been doing well.

“His injury came at a bad time but he came back, got a great assist a couple of games in and he's back now playing, which is where he wants to be.

Max Lowe is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Sheffield United (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"I know they are really pleased with him as well, so he's giving a really good account of himself."

Rhys Norrington-Davies has been given his chance in the absence of Stevens, but was dropped last month – with right-footed George Baldock preferred on the left.

Both Stevens and the Welsh international are under contract beyond this summer, while United privately expect to receive a bid for Lowe’s services when the current campaign ends.

“It’s a good place to be in,” Heckingbottom added.

“Ideally, you would love to be in that position for all the players. That's what we want.

"Max has played a lot of football for his age but he's still a young player with a lot of development in him, and that’s important.

“If he'd still been here and it had been one of him, Rhys and Enda playing, and two left out, it would not have been the right thing for the group.