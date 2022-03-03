Sheffield United: Chris Basham sends a defiant message to Blades supporters after injury blow

The influential defender damaged medial collateral ligaments in the closing stages of United’s 4-0 victory over Swansea City at Bramall Lane, adding his name to a mounting injury list at Bramall Lane also featuring Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and David McGoldrick.

United’s woes worsened when Charlie Goode, who came in for Basham, was sent off for a horror tackle on his full debut against Blackburn Rovers and subsequently banned for three games.

Youngster Kyron Gordon stepped up for Saturday’s defeat at Millwall, and is expected to retain his place tomorrow evening when the Blades host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Basham is expected to be at the ground, but will have to watch from the sidelines after revealing he expects to be out “for a few weeks”.

In a message posted on Instagram, Basham wrote: “A little update; never nice being injured and even more frustrating when winning 4-0.

“Injury not as bad as I first thought but I will be on the side line for a few weeks.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“In the meantime, I will be backing the lads all the way. Not come this far to only get this far.”