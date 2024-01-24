Hearts linked with attempt to unlock talent of £10m Sheffield United flop
Scottish side Hearts are on the look out for a striker and could see a former Sheffield United striker as the man to get them goals
Hearts have become the latest team to show an interest in attempting to unlock the wasted talent of former Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset, according to reports.
Mousset scored nine goals in 53 appearances for United following a £10m move from Bournemouth as Chris Wilder attempted to add firepower to his side after their promotion to the Premier League in 2019. However, while there was no doubt that, when fit, Mousset was a huge asset to the Blades, those occasions were rare.
Talk behind the scenes suggested the Frenchman wasn't leading a lifestyle that would befit a top flight footballer and in 2021 he was fined after leaving the scene of an accident when his eyecatching orange Lamborghini crashed into two parked cars on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield.
After leaving United Mousset joined Italian side Salernitana, making six appearances without scoring before moving on to VfL Bochum in Bundesliga where he failed to play a single match and was loaned out to Nimes in France where he scored one goal in 11 appearances.
Since then he has had his contract at VfL Bochum torn up and even at the age of 27 can't have a host of suitors looking to take him on board.
However, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Hearts are interested in taking Mousset to Edinburgh as they look to cement third place in the Cinch Premiership table and European football next season.