Hearts linked with attempt to unlock talent of £10m Sheffield United flop

Lys Mousset (L) fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (also called San Siro), in Milan, on March 4, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hearts have become the latest team to show an interest in attempting to unlock the wasted talent of former Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset, according to reports.

Mousset scored nine goals in 53 appearances for United following a £10m move from Bournemouth as Chris Wilder attempted to add firepower to his side after their promotion to the Premier League in 2019. However, while there was no doubt that, when fit, Mousset was a huge asset to the Blades, those occasions were rare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk behind the scenes suggested the Frenchman wasn't leading a lifestyle that would befit a top flight footballer and in 2021 he was fined after leaving the scene of an accident when his eyecatching orange Lamborghini crashed into two parked cars on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield.

After leaving United Mousset joined Italian side Salernitana, making six appearances without scoring before moving on to VfL Bochum in Bundesliga where he failed to play a single match and was loaned out to Nimes in France where he scored one goal in 11 appearances.

Since then he has had his contract at VfL Bochum torn up and even at the age of 27 can't have a host of suitors looking to take him on board.