Former Sheffield United stars provide assist as Rob Holding relishes fresh start after "stop-start" Crystal Palace spell

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had first-hand experience of playing against Sheffield United in the Premier League, but Rob Holding received a few words of encouragement from two former Blades players before signing on the dotted line at Bramall Lane yesterday. Holding became United’s fifth and final senior signing of the winter window, before being joined in South Yorkshire by two young wingers late on deadline day.

United had made no secret of their desire to bring in a defender ahead of the window closing, with moves for Jimmy Dunne of QPR and Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga unsuccessful. But Holding is a player of some pedigree, having played the bulk of his career games for Arsenal in the Premier League before a switch across London to Crystal Palace that did not work out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will provide valuable cover and competition to Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic at the heart of United’s defence and also some valuable experience from his time at the Premier League giants. “My last two moves have been on deadline day,” he smiled after sealing his Blades move, “And you are just sort of sat around and waiting for the go-ahead.

“Then, as soon as you get it, then it’s in the car and get to where you want to be. So I spent seven hours in the car today with a medical on the way. It’s been a long day but well worth it. It’s no secret that my last two years have been a little bit stop-start and I’m just looking for that bit of consistency now with games. And Sheffield United, I hope, can offer that.”

When he stepped out onto United’s Shirecliffe training pitch for his first proper day as a Blade today, Holding would have recognised a few familiar faces. He worked with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at Palace last season, before the young winger moved to Bramall Lane on loan in the summer, and also remembers fellow new boy Harry Clarke from their time together at Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a young kid coming through and trained with the first team occasionally,” Holding said of the Ipswich loanee. “He’s a good lad, a bit of a cheeky chappy but I think he more than holds his own. Over my career I’ve crossed paths with Ben [Brereton Diaz] when he played for Forest and I’ve been on the phone to Dean Henderson and Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale] as well. They’ve said how much they enjoyed their time here and how great the club is, so I’m more than excited.”

During his time at the Emirates Holding won two FA Cups and also helped the Gunners lift two Community Shields, also playing in the Champions League before moving across the capital. Asked if he was looking forward to passing on his experience and knowledge, 29-year-old Holding admitted: “Hopefully, yeah. It’s quite a young team so any experience I can bring to the lads, I’m happy to. If they’ve got any questions about when the pressure is on and you have to get results, because other teams are winning around you, then I’m an open book for them.”