Grief still pulling at Sheffield United as Chris Wilder ramps up player protection

He is a relentless manager known to keep continually driving standards but Chris Wilder is also sensitive to the human element of his players amid a testing period that has brought back-to-back defeats following the devastation caused by George Baldock’s tragic passing. United had begun the new campaign superbly and were unbeaten after nine games before defeats to Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Lingering in the background has been the all-too familiar feeling of grief after Baldock’s shocking death, just over a year after women’s vice-captain Maddy Cusack took her own life while still a Bramall Lane player. United will pay tribute to their iconic former right-back during this Saturday’s home game against Stoke City, their first at Bramall Lane since the news filtered through from Baldock’s new home in Greece, and it is sure to be another emotional afternoon for those who knew him, and those who didn’t.

Wilder emphasised that he was in no way using the shocking events as an excuse for United’s mini-slump in form but it is bound to have had some effect on the group, some of whom still counted him as a teammate and colleague just a few short months ago. “I've never got too high or too low,” Wilder said, after Wednesday night’s 1-0 reverse at Boro. “Through experience, you have to keep that level calmness about you and you have to look after the players.

“Players need love and support. Especially with everything else that's gone off recently. That isn't being used or anything, by the way, but it's not a thing that happens every other week. We talk about it, to people and does it affect them? But it's not an excuse and I'm not using it but it's come to test us, and we've had three big tests now over the past two weeks. And this is when that togetherness gets tested a bit. Because there'll be that expectation as a team coming out of the Premier League ... ‘They've got this, that and the other.' Blah, blah. It's not like that.”

Wilder’s arm-round-shoulder approach could be the perfect tonic for some of United’s players who appear low on confidence at the minute, including forwards Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore. Both have come under increased scrutiny from some Unitedites after defeats at Leeds and Boro, but will both play their part this season as the Blades look for an instant return to the Premier League.

“There was nothing wrong with the mentality of the team, nothing wrong with the duels,” Wilder added. No one’s not trying, or not working hard or tossing it off. They're all giving it a right go. There are some young boys in there, so it's important from my point of view that I look after them and we look after them as coaching staff. That the senior boys look after the younger players and we all look after each other.

“Because it's easy when you're winning games of football. We walked off the pitch against Luton and we'd gone six and three [wins and draws] and 21 points, and everyone was saying nice things about us. You try and block it out personally, because you're experienced and because you know what's coming up. And now this is just a mini-test for us. Because we'll possibly have gone from one extreme to the other in people’s eyes. Do I think we're up there? No. Do I think we're down there? No. We’re somewhere in between. And that's what we've got to try and find on Saturday.”