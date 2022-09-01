Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Obviously money talks in every sphere of life and there are no certainties, with this penned in advance of Thursday night’s transfer window deadline.

But it is rare, and precious, for a squad to be displaying this level of balance, confidence and conviction so early in a campaign.

I thought the recent 3-0 versus Blackburn, amid a 100% run of results at Bramall Lane, would not be topped as a performance for some time. It was in the very next home game - by the 4-0 rout of then leaders Reading.

As the Blades top the table, and deservedly so, it’s time for the powers that be to factor in something else.

There has been a return to a successful old dynamic on the field, but with that has come a new dynamic off it.

Expectation. Sheffield United largely lived without it in the second half of last season. Only largely because a club of this size will always be expected to compete well in the Championship.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has been superb since his move to Sheffield United in the summer. Andrew Yates / Sportimage

What’s changed in the last few weeks - and dramatically so - is that the Blades are widely and strongly fancied for automatic promotion. Whereas play-offs was considered the realistic target before a ball was kicked.

That may not seem much of a swing but it presents a new and significant psychological challenge. One I believe the Blades are equipped to withstand (unless they implode in the face of offers).

The mentality within Paul Heckingbottom’s dressing room won’t change, full on and ultra positive game in and game out. It’s what’s got them to this position and is vindication of those methods.

Effectively it’s a post-dislocation continuation of the Chris Wilder era. With no disrespect or diminishing of credit to Hecky and his management team for that.

It’s been some achievement to make up for nearly half a season of lost ground; to haul things back to where they should be and should have been. And now beyond that with the missing creativity injected by quality loanees Tommy Doyle, Reda Khadra and James McAtee; plus a quite sensational signing in the marauding Anel Ahmedhodzic.

However, the degree of difficulty now added by that is not to be under-estimated. Call it extra pressure if you will, ever present in the game but sharpest when so much is suddenly expected.

Let’s not forget that United were only fourth favourites for promotion in the mid-summer betting odds, behind Watford - who they lost to in the first game - Norwich and West Brom.

Frankly, I thought they’d be doing well to make the play-offs. But a combination of excellent recruitment, keeping the best players and robust performance levels has raised the ante.

To a point where United have set themselves steep standards and most opponents know they will have to raise their game to stop them.

For instance, a former Blade of the Dave Bassett era, Jamie Hoyland, talking on my YouTube show last week, reckoned not only that they will finish top two but that they really should do with the quality of their squad.

Hoyland is not alone and that’s a lot different to looking to squeeze into the top six.

That was achieved against the odds when Hecky’s men were playing catch up last season. Now they are expected to lead the race from the front.

Crucially, half and more of this team have lived with exactly that sort of pressure before. It will be new to the younger end who have added the vitality to make this scenario possible, but they have strong leaders showing the way.