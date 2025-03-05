Millwall are due to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next month.

Millwall could be without goalkeeper Liam Roberts for their trip to Sheffield United next month after the FA confirmed their request to increase his recent ban for serious foul play.

Roberts was shown a straight red card during Millwall’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday after a nasty collision left opposition striker Jean-Philippe Mateta needing 25 stitches around his ear. The Lions goalkeeper raised his boot at head level and was dismissed following a VAR review by referee Michael Oliver.

Standard punishment for serious foul play is a three-match ban but the FA hold discretionary powers to query a more severe suspension, if the situation is deemed ‘truly exceptional’. And that threshold appears to have been met with the request for a longer sentence submitted on Tuesday.

Roberts ban latest

A statement from English football’s governing body said: “The FA has submitted a claim seeking to increase Liam Roberts’ sanction following his sending off in the FA Cup tie between Millwall and Crystal Palace on Saturday, 1 March. The goalkeeper was sent off for serious foul play around the 6th minute.

“The FA claims that in the circumstances the standard punishment for this offence is clearly insufficient. Liam Roberts has until Thursday, 6 March, to provide a response.”

Millwall responded to the request later on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said: "Millwall Football Club acknowledges the FA's statement and will continue to support Liam, who has been subjected to horrendous online abuse since Saturday's collision."

Millwall ‘keeper could miss United game

The FA’s appeal will now be considered by an independent regulatory commission and if they accept, a new punishment will then be determined. Roberts sat out Millwall’s 2-0 midweek defeat at Bristol City and will currently be unavailable against Watford and Leeds.

But a longer punishment could see the Lions back-up goalkeeper miss further games, with a seven-match suspension or higher meaning he will not return in time to face United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, April 8. Millwall have strongly denied Roberts intended to injure Mateta, describing the red card challenge as ‘unfortunate’.

The Championship club labelled suggestions Roberts meant to harm the Palace striker as ‘disgraceful’, adding they have ‘contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him’. Millwall fans inside the Den on Tuesday night applauded in the eight minute of their midweek defeat, the same point at which their shot-stopper was sent off at Selhurst Park.

Roberts is thought to have contacted Mateta after the incident, with Millwall insisting an apology ‘was accepted immediately’. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish labelled the challenge as ‘the most reckless I've ever seen’, adding that his player’s life could have been endangered.

The 30-year-old has predominantly been second choice at Millwall this season, especially in the league where Lukas Jensen has started every game. Alex Neil’s side are currently 12th in the league and have five games before their Tuesday evening trip to Bramall Lane in around one month’s time.