The teenage striker took his tally to four goals in his last four games with a strike against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, and he is Albion’s top scorer this season after joining on loan in the summer from United.

United turned down a bid from Everton for Jebbison in the summer, while the teenager is also reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“It’s something I can’t control,” Hasselbaink said of Jebbison’s future, after admitting there is a recall option in his loan agreement.

"We would love to keep him in January but we will see. Hopefully, for his education and development, he needs to play.”

With United faltering in the Championship – Sunday’s victory over Bristol City taking them up to 13th in the table after last season’s relegation from the Premier League – some fans are keen to see Jebbison return in January, while others point to the plethora of senior strikers already on United’s books and say he is better off staying where he is.

We asked the question of whether Jebbison should be recalled on Twitter, and here’s what supporters – and one former United legend – had to say…

@Myers2409: Get him back & play him with Brewster/Sharp, Then get rid of Mousse & McBurnie

@Bobbradley1689: Yes without hesitation. He can develop with us never mind Burton. The strikers we have can't hit a cow’s a**e with a frying pan. Sharp excluded. And the best of the lot is always injured

@Cbradshaw17Carl: No I wouldn’t. Leave him to get more experience at Burton. We have enough up front at this time

@CarlyLWragg: Unless something drastic happens in January with our strikers absolutely not, he's doing well over there and will come back a much better player for it

@sportlitix: No. Really like Jebbo but opportunities will be limited with us. He's better getting regular football with Burton. We just need to make sure he has immediate recall option in case of injuries.

@bulmer1889: Don’t think he would get enough game time here, he’s better off playing regular there for the time being

@sladeblade: No we have enough strikers at the moment so let him keep getting games at Burton the when he comes back he will be ready for our 1st team

@Fletch_R32: Tough one… I’d be tempted to leave him there if he’s banging goals in and gaining confidence. If there’s one place to be that knocks confidence out of you it’s at the Blades

@EL_wordo: He's playing a lot down there so I'd rather he stayed & got game time for a season.

@StocksColin: I would if either McBurnie or Mousse left

@BlademarkSUFC: Depends on how much game time he’s gonna get ultimately

@danblade91: He needs to stay at Burton, he’s not gonna get the game time here in my opinion, get a good full season under his belt and come back to partner Brewster next season

@CraigPlatts2: Get him back asap

@mrdavidsykes: Only if one or two strikers are leaving. Seems pointless if he’s not going to be playing much