Billy Sharp reveals what pleased him most about Sheffield United's victory over Bristol City
He is a man who lives and breathes for the feeling of putting the ball in the back of the net – but Billy Sharp preached the importance of keeping it out at the other end in the wake of Sheffield United’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the weekend.
Sharp came off the bench to score his sixth of the season and seal victory over City, who were still in with a sniff of rescuing something from the game after the Blades failed to build on Rhian Brewster’s opener with further goals.
But United held firm to record their third clean sheet in a week, picking up seven points from nine to have fans who had previously written off this season wondering if a push for the play-offs is not beyond this group after all.
Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was well protected by his back three and made an acrobatic save, from City striker Chris Martin, when called upon – before Sharp came off the bench to score something of a typical Sharp goal, with clever movement and bravery to finish from close range in front of the Kop under pressure from the visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.
It was also the first time all season that United have recorded back-to-back victories and Sharp said: “It was important we got off to a winning start [under new boss Paul Heckingbottom].
“We've been stuttering at home and I'm delighted we've got another clean sheet. We've been talking about that; if we keep clean sheets, we'll win a lot of football games. I thought we looked solid again.
“Wes pulled off a great save, after giving a corner away... I think he was a little bit bored and wanted a save! No, he made a good save and we looked solid. We also created chances and managed to put a couple of them away.
“I’m happy we got three points and the clean sheet can only be good for the boys at the back. It gives us a platform to go and win the game.”
United return to action this weekend when they travel to Cardiff City.
“Hopefully this week is the start of a push for us,” Sharp added, “because we're more than capable of climbing the ladder.”