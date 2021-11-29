Billy Sharp reveals what pleased him most about Sheffield United's victory over Bristol City

Sharp came off the bench to score his sixth of the season and seal victory over City, who were still in with a sniff of rescuing something from the game after the Blades failed to build on Rhian Brewster’s opener with further goals.

But United held firm to record their third clean sheet in a week, picking up seven points from nine to have fans who had previously written off this season wondering if a push for the play-offs is not beyond this group after all.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was well protected by his back three and made an acrobatic save, from City striker Chris Martin, when called upon – before Sharp came off the bench to score something of a typical Sharp goal, with clever movement and bravery to finish from close range in front of the Kop under pressure from the visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also the first time all season that United have recorded back-to-back victories and Sharp said: “It was important we got off to a winning start [under new boss Paul Heckingbottom].

“We've been stuttering at home and I'm delighted we've got another clean sheet. We've been talking about that; if we keep clean sheets, we'll win a lot of football games. I thought we looked solid again.

“Wes pulled off a great save, after giving a corner away... I think he was a little bit bored and wanted a save! No, he made a good save and we looked solid. We also created chances and managed to put a couple of them away.

Goalscorer Billy Sharp of Sheffield United and Morgan Gibbs-White celebrate against Bristol City: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“I’m happy we got three points and the clean sheet can only be good for the boys at the back. It gives us a platform to go and win the game.”

United return to action this weekend when they travel to Cardiff City.