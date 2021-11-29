Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hopes Sheffield United leave Daniel Jebbison at Burton Albion for season after recall option admission
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is hoping that Sheffield United allow Daniel Jebbison to see out the season at Burton Albion, after the teenage striker scored his fourth goal in his last four games at the weekend.
Jebbison’s strike, in a 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers at the Pirelli on Saturday, followed confirmation from new Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom that he would review all United’s loans ahead of the January window.
Jebbison’s loan deal in Staffordshire contains a recall clause in January, with speculation over a return to Bramall Lane fuelled further because Heckingbottom was Jebbison’s U23 manager at United and the man who gave him his Premier League debut towards the end of last season.
That chance saw him become a history maker, as the youngest player in the competition’s history to score on his full debut after notching the winner away at Everton, and many Blades fans are keen to see the 18-year-old return in January.
“There is [a recall option] and, no, they [United] haven’t been in touch,” Hasselbaink confirmed.
“It’s something I can’t control. We would love to keep him in January but we will see. Hopefully, for his education and development, he needs to play.
“Obviously, they have a new manager now, who was in charge of the under-23s, so he knows him very well.
“But they also have a lot of strikers so, hopefully, they will do a good thing and leave him with us.
“We keep on putting pressure on him that he has to be the best that he can be, in training and in games, and, at the moment, he is in a good place. Daniel is causing the opposition real problems.
“He’s got a lot, it’s just putting it all in place at the right time. He’s confident at the moment and I was pleased with his overall play – it was more important than the goal itself.
“He’s lanky, his hands are everywhere and he’s hard to defend. He’s making himself a real problem for defenders and that’s what we want, inside the box, outside the box, when there is space and when there isn’t.”
As well as Jebbison, Heckingbottom may also consider recalling Zak Brunt and Kasper Lopata from their loan spells at Southend United after being unveiled as the new United manager, with a remit to blood more youngsters from the academy into the first team.
But Jebbison’s immediate future may hinge on how successful any efforts are to streamline United’s existing stock of senior forwards at Heckingbottom’s disposal. The former Barnsley and Leeds chief is currently able to call upon a combination of six senior forwards – a situation which led to Jebbison leaving on loan in the first place.
"We review it all the time,” Heckingbottom said of the young players’ loan situations.
"I'll be less involved in that now but we've used it very well, whether it be monthly youth loans or longer-term loans into the leagues.
"It's a good education for players, a good for them to realise what first-team football is all about because the hardest step is from the under-23s into the first team. A lot of players have had a taste of it, we need to see players stay in the team now.”