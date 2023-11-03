Wolves boss offers encouraging Sheffield United season prediction, Tommy Doyle verdict ahead of crunch clash
Wolves favourites for Bramall Lane clash but boss is not expecting an easy ride
Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has warned his players they will need to be “adaptable” to get a result in a “tough” clash against struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow. O’Neil’s side are favourites for the clash, and a result for the away team will heap the pressure on his opposite number Paul Heckingbottom.
United’s confidence and belief took another hit from their 5-0 defeat at the Emirates last weekend but it is matches against the likes of Wolves, rather than Arsenal, that will define their season. The Blades are desperate for a first win to kickstart their season but Wolves travel north in good form, unbeaten in five Premier League games.
“They are very hard to predict, so for me it’s been a very tough one,” O’Neil said of United. “They’ve had some injury issues, they’ve played different systems, so the players will need to be adaptable on the day. Apart from the Newcastle game, they’ve been well in their games – especially the home ones.
“Manchester United found it very difficult there, Manchester City only won 2-1, so they’ve given everyone, apart from Newcastle, a really tough game. Every time I’ve been to Sheffield United as a player or as a coach it’s always been a tough place to go. They have a chance in every one of their games, but especially at home, so it will be a test for us tomorrow.
“They’ve been in every single match and it will be a tough game tomorrow. They will be up for it and they will want to make it very difficult. The fact they’ve not won makes no difference whatsoever. People will think Wolves are in a good spot, Sheffield United are struggling, that will be a comfortable one – but it won’t be like that, I can guarantee it. We have to prepare for another tough game.”
O’Neil also cannot see United’s winless run continuing for too long. “They will win football matches this season,” he said. “I’ve seen enough in them. They’ve caused some problems for teams and they’ve got some good footballers. They got promoted from the Championship for a reason. They’re a good side, and it will be a test against them.”
The former Bournemouth boss could decide to hand Tommy Doyle a start against his former club, with the Manchester City loanee playing a big part in the Blades’ success last season during his temporary spell. “He brings something different to the midfield,” O’Neil said. “His passing range, his ability on the ball, his delivery from set plays, his personality and his energy. He’s done really well because he’s had to suffer a tricky summer.
“He hurt his knee twice and didn’t do too much training before he arrived here and had to get up to speed, but he’s knuckled down every day. Although he’s had little knocks, he’s cracked on with his work and has managed to get himself in a spot now where he’s in real contention for a starting spot. Which is a credit to the work he’s done.”