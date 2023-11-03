Blades facing tests of character and belief as they look to turn their Premier League season around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the challenge facing his Sheffield United side as they look to turn around their faltering season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane tomorrow. The Blades go into the crunch clash bottom of the table with one point in their 10 games so far.

It is the worst start to a season at that mark in Premier League history - equalling the Blades’ efforts in 2020/21 but with a worse goal difference - and it will be some turnaround if the Blades can survive from here. But there is no waving the white flag at Bramall Lane, with Heckingbottom’s men holding a players-only meeting in the build-up to Wolves to address their collective shortcomings so far.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom has a rare injury boost ahead of the meeting with Gary O’Neil’s side, with George Baldock in contention to start after a calf issue. Probably the most combative member of United’s squad, Baldock was the first player over to front up to the travelling away fans after their 5-0 hammering at Arsenal on Saturday while some of his teammates got off the pitch as soon as possible.

His return from injury last season gave United’s promotion bid fresh impetus and this time around his absence, with a calf issue he picked up on international duty with Greece, has been keenly felt again, both in terms of his ability and attitude. And Heckingbottom has challenged his players to match the right-back’s personality in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

“I thought you could see that last season towards the back end,” said Heckingbottom when asked about Baldock’s importance. “He brings an energy and a personality, which is important. Without a doubt. We need that personality from everyone. Don’t be a bystander, don’t be a shrinking violet. You have to bring your personality to our team in every game. Everyone talks, and that’s fine. Let’s be really clear on what we want to do and what we want to be. But then it’s about, can you deliver?”

Baldock’s return also gives Heckingbottom some welcome food for thought in terms of team selection, after Jayden Bogle was given a tough afternoon at the Emirates last weekend as United lost 5-0 to Arsenal. Asked if he will now consider picking his team as much on character as form and ability, the United boss admitted: “We have been doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we have everyone fit then you guys [in the media] would always say last season: ‘You’ve got a tough decision.’ But for me, it’s the best way to get a response. If I’m telling my kids off every day and I’m still buying them sweets, they’re not going to listen to me.