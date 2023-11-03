News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United have received a welcome injury boost ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash against Wolves at Bramall Lane.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:39 GMT

Right-back George Baldock is back fit and available after his absence with a calf issue and after coming off the bench at Arsenal last weekend, is now in a position to start according to boss Paul Heckingbottom. “He’s a fit boy, we’re more than confident [about his injury] and he’s in a good place,” said Heckingbottom. “So we’re considering it.”

Elsewhere Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic are both out, while Max Lowe and Will Osula are edging closer to being available for first-team selection. With this game having the feel of a ‘must-win’ for the Blades - or at least, must get something from - we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and pick the side he would send out at Bramall Lane - do you agree, or what would you do differently?

Has come under fire a little in the last few weeks after deviating from his own high standards but will still keep his place bar a late injury or illness

1. Wes Foderingham

Has come under fire a little in the last few weeks after deviating from his own high standards but will still keep his place bar a late injury or illness

Photo Sales
Back fit and on the pitch at the Emirates last weekend, I’m putting Baldock back in – as much for his battling qualities and character as his ability. United are much more solid defensively with him over Jayden Bogle

2. George Baldock

Back fit and on the pitch at the Emirates last weekend, I'm putting Baldock back in – as much for his battling qualities and character as his ability. United are much more solid defensively with him over Jayden Bogle

Photo Sales
Had an eye-opening afternoon back at the Emirates but will hopefully enjoy a quieter afternoon at Bramall Lane against Wolves

3. Auston Trusty

Had an eye-opening afternoon back at the Emirates but will hopefully enjoy a quieter afternoon at Bramall Lane against Wolves

Photo Sales
One of United’s most impressive performers this season, Robinson would be well worthy of keeping his place even if the injury case did not necessitate his inclusion

4. Jack Robinson

One of United's most impressive performers this season, Robinson would be well worthy of keeping his place even if the injury case did not necessitate his inclusion

Photo Sales
