Right-back George Baldock is back fit and available after his absence with a calf issue and after coming off the bench at Arsenal last weekend, is now in a position to start according to boss Paul Heckingbottom. “He’s a fit boy, we’re more than confident [about his injury] and he’s in a good place,” said Heckingbottom. “So we’re considering it.”

Elsewhere Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic are both out, while Max Lowe and Will Osula are edging closer to being available for first-team selection. With this game having the feel of a ‘must-win’ for the Blades - or at least, must get something from - we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and pick the side he would send out at Bramall Lane - do you agree, or what would you do differently?