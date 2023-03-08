Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn is facing more injury frustration after another hamstring injury kept him out of the midweek victory at Reading.

The versatile midfielder has missed games this season because of two separate injury issues, and was absent from the matchday squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium which restored United’s seven-point cushion over their nearest promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

Revealing Osborn damaged his hamstring in training on the eve of the trip to Berkshire, boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “He was looking really good, feeling great. It was so innocuous. He's just gone to play a ball sideways, and the mechanics of it just means he's just damaged his hamstring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a scan and there's damage there. So he'll be out for a couple of weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will represent a significant blow to Osborn, as the 28-year-old looks to earn a new deal at Bramall Lane. After an impressive pre-season, Osborn was earmarked by boss Heckingbottom as a player he felt could enjoy a big campaign.

"The injury has not been ideal at all,” he admitted earlier in the season. “I thought I had a really good pre-season, it couldn't have really gone any better. Getting hit with a hamstring injury early on in the season was a bit of a blow and I did my ankle as well in the same thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn: Mike Egerton/PA