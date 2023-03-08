The versatile midfielder has missed games this season because of two separate injury issues, and was absent from the matchday squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium which restored United’s seven-point cushion over their nearest promotion rivals Middlesbrough.
Revealing Osborn damaged his hamstring in training on the eve of the trip to Berkshire, boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “He was looking really good, feeling great. It was so innocuous. He's just gone to play a ball sideways, and the mechanics of it just means he's just damaged his hamstring.
"He's had a scan and there's damage there. So he'll be out for a couple of weeks."
That will represent a significant blow to Osborn, as the 28-year-old looks to earn a new deal at Bramall Lane. After an impressive pre-season, Osborn was earmarked by boss Heckingbottom as a player he felt could enjoy a big campaign.
"The injury has not been ideal at all,” he admitted earlier in the season. “I thought I had a really good pre-season, it couldn't have really gone any better. Getting hit with a hamstring injury early on in the season was a bit of a blow and I did my ankle as well in the same thing.
"We've tried everything now and hopefully that's the end of the injury worries. There's still a lot of the season to play, I'm feeling good and hoping I can contribute as much as I can to help us get over the line.”