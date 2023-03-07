Blades restore seven-point cushion over Boro with Reading victory

Paul Heckingbottom admitted "it's all to play for" in the last 11 games of the Championship season after Sheffield United restored their seven-point cushion over nearest rivals Middlesbrough with victory in their game in hand.

Tuesday night's gutsy 1-0 victory over Reading, who have a formidable home record and were looking to bounce back from a 5-0 shellacking at Boro at the weekend, restored the seven-point cushion as the Championship's final straight approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know where we are now," Heckingbottom admitted. "There's always been games in hand or whatever, but now it's seven points with 11 games left. It's all to play for.

"Arguably more importantly, it's another game ticked off. The margins get finer and finer as the season goes on. As I've said all season, the better we do now, the better position we'll be in at the end of the season. It's for moments like these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad