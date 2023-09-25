News you can trust since 1887
Furious dad of ex Sheffield United star labels Jamie Carragher ‘disgrace’ for Arsenal ‘laughing’ comment

Aaron Ramsdale once again found himself on the bench at the Emirates and his dad Nick was taking no prisoners on Sunday evening.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
The father of former Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was furious with the punditry of Jamie Carragher during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The rip-roaring meeting between the two rivals finished 2-2 but there wasn't much for Ramsdale to be involved in as he once again had to settle for a place on the bench. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta opted for David Raya between the sticks once again as the summer signing from Brentford appears to have ousted the England international from the number one spot.

Arteta told the press that his decision over the goalkeeping spot would be on a match-by-match basis depending on tactics and the profile of each shot-stopper, suggesting a rotating system for the course of the Premier League season. Despite the setback, Ramsdale looked to be in good spirits on the Arsenal bench and showed support for Raya as he battled against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium.

At moments, the ex Blades keeper held his arms aloft to applaud his teammate, such as when he stopped Spurs striker Brennan Johnson from finding the back of the net in the first half.

Despite the kind gesture from Ramsdale, who made 46 appearances for Sheffield United having come through the club's youth system, SkySports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mocked his actions. The former defender said: "I thought it was like the Oscars, you know when someone loses the Oscar and they start clapping and smiling for the other person. I was laughing when I saw that. He's absolutely devastated with that really."

Aaron Ramsdale has competition in David Raya (Image: Getty Images)Aaron Ramsdale has competition in David Raya (Image: Getty Images)
Later on Sunday, Ramsdale's father Nick took to X to snap back at Carragher's comments over his son's sporting gesture. He wrote: "You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has."

Nick's wrath wasn't just saved for Carragher either. When Lawrence Bury labelled Ramsale 'embarrassing', the goalkeeper's father gave a blunt and expletive reply: "D***".

