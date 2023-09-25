Sheffield United defender says Blades were “embarrasing” as he comments on Paul Heckingbottom’s future
Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodžić ripped into his team’s performance after their 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
Anel Ahmedhodžić played all 90 minutes of Sheffield United’s crushing 8-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday - a chastening experience for him and his United team mates.
The Blades sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after six games with just one point and a dismal start to their return to the top flight.
Paul Heckingbottom will be feeling the pressure following the game on Sunday with much media speculation regarding his future at Bramall Lane again going around, though The Star has been told that the result hasn’t changed the feeling from the board that the manager remains the right man for the job.
Following the game, Ahmedhodžić spoke to Swedish broadcaster Viaplay, he said: “Considering how many mistakes we made today, and that it was 8-0, it’s embarrassing. But they deserved to win by so much.
“We need to fight more. Today we were not ourselves. We didn’t run like we used to and didn’t fight like we usually fight. We just weren’t that focused, and if you’re not focused in the best league in the world, you’re going to lose this big.”
The 24-year-old Bosnian centre back who was born in Sweden, joined the Blades in July 2022 and helped them to a promotion winning campaign last season in the Championship making 34 appearances.
The defender has started every Premier League game this season so far.
He added: ”There were too many mistakes. It’s not the Championship, every mistake becomes a goal.
“There was too much missing with concentration and such things. It was not my day, there is not much more to say about it.”
Despite his criticism, Ahmedhodžić brushed aside any speculation regarding the future of manager Paul Heckingbottom, describing it as ‘nonsense’, he said: “I haven’t heard anything, and I don’t focus on such nonsense.”
The Blades’ playes will be hoping for a better showing in their next game against West Ham United at London Stadium where they will be desperate to improve following their 8-0 defeat.
West Ham sit in seventh and so will provide a tough test for Heckingbottom’s side, however, fans will be eager to see a response.