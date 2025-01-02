'Free to leave' - Fabrizio Romano gives Sheffield United related transfer update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest Sheffield United transfer news and rumours during the January window

Sheffield United might be minded to revisit an old transfer target this month with reports Ben Godfrey is free to leave Atalanta, having endured a tough first few months in Italy.

Godfrey swapped Everton for Atalanta over the summer following the agreement of an £11million fee, but things have not gone to plan. The defender has just one Serie A appearance totalling 23 minutes, which came in the season-opener, and since then has been limited to a handful of late substitute turnouts.

Recent reports have suggested Godfrey could look to leave Atalanta in search of more regular football this month and that now looks likely, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the 26-year-old can move on. He adds that after being left out of the squad entirely for Thursday’s Supercoppa semi-final clash against Inter Milan, the versatile defender is ‘no longer key for their project’.

Blades eyeing Souttar replacement

Defensive reinforcements were not at the top of United’s January shopping list but an injury to Harry Souttar has significantly altered their plans. The towering Australian limped off during last month’s defeat to Burnley, with Chris Wilder later confirming a ruptured Achilles had ended his season.

Souttar has since returned to parent club Leicester, leaving a massive gap - both literally and figuratively - in the Blades back-line. That leaves only Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as natural centre-back options, almost certainly forcing Bramall Lane recruitment chiefs into the market for another.

It remains to be seen whether United’s new owners will sanction a permanent signing at centre-back or look to go back in for another loan, with some other decent options currently struggling for minutes at their respective Premier League clubs. There is also no detail from Romano on whether Godfrey can leave Atalanta permanently, or how much he might cost.

United’s January transfer plans

There is expected to be plenty of activity around Bramall Lane this month and Wilder looks to deepen a squad stretched close to breaking point by injury. Similarly to Souttar, Oliver Arblaster will likely miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury in November’s Steel City derby win while Vinicius Souza has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

Tom Davies and Sydie Peck are the only available central midfielders and so that will be an area of focus this month. The Star understands Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury is on a list of possible options, having fallen out of favour at the newly-promoted Foxes.

There may also be additions upfront, another position in which the current crop have been regularly hit by injury. Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster have all been absent at points this campaign and so reports of interest in former loanee Ben Brereton Diaz have excited supporters.

New Saints boss Ivan Jurić recently admitted he will look to trim his squad this month and so United could be handed the chance to reunite Brereton Diaz with the Bramall Lane faithful. The Star understands initial contact has been made, with Wilder earmarking the Chile international ahead of the January window.

The Star also reported last week on interest in seven-goal Preston North End striker Emil Riis Jakobsen, who is out of contract at Deepdale in the summer. Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted the club can do nothing regarding the forward’s deal, but he would be reluctant to sanction a mid-season exit.