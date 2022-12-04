The former Sheffield United defender has collected a wealth of material throughout his life and career, which saw him play in four different countries and seven divisions before swapping boots for a tool belt. But the best of the yarns Starosta spins, as we renew each other's acquaintance in a city centre sports bar, revolves around a derby, some late night fireworks and an infamous hooligan from Poland; the country he represented at under-20 level after graduating from United’s youth system.

“It was mental, absolutely mental, but also so memorable,” Starosta tells The Star, reflecting upon his loan spell with Lechia Gdansk and their win over neighbours and fierce rivals Arka Gdynia. “We weren’t allowed any fans in the stadium, because things would be just too heated and the match kicked off late for the same reason. But after getting the result we wanted, we arrived back at our ground some time in the early hours and there were thousands of people there. We got carried off the coach, crowd surfed back to the dressing room while all these crackers were booming about. Waiting for us inside was a guy known all over the country. Gold teeth, a scar across the back of his head and a real tough nut. He came over, gave me a bear hug and poured champagne down my throat. Then, before moving on to the next guy, he shouted at me: ‘Ben, learn Polish.’ That was all the incentive I needed.”

Starosta had just turned 21 when he moved to the Baltic coast, spending five months there before returning to United and later being released having failed to make a competitive appearance for his hometown club. Thirteen years on, he still talks about his time there with great alacrity. “Going overseas so young, not knowing the language or anyone else there, well, I think it gave me the drive to set up my business now.” But before identifying some of the other characters involved in his seemingly endless list of anecdotes, including a legendary England international and founding member of the Sugarbabes, Starosta explains how a lad from Intake came to play for The White Eagles.

“My grandfather, on my dad’s side, he was from Poland. He didn’t go back after the war, because it had become a communist country, and eventually settled here. When I was in United’s academy, I won player of the tournament at the Milk Cup and one of the coaches, Mick Jones I think, got in touch with the people in Warsaw to let them know I qualified. The call up came and to begin with it was quite challenging, because a few of the lads there were suspicious of the fact I was with them but from England. In the end it was great and, what a lot of people don’t know is that I was voted Polish young player of the year. After one game, Leo Beenhakker, the full national coach, pulled me aside and told me ‘well done.’ I was all a bit weird because people kept asking why I wasn’t playing for United when I was doing all of that.”

Starosta’s time in football was shaped by misfortune and near misses, with CSKA Moscow among those who scouted him as a youngster. After eventually leaving Bramall Lane, where he worked alongside the likes of Kyle McFadzean - “Still my best mate” - and current captain Billy Sharp, Starosta rejected the chance to work with Eddie Howe at Bournemouth in order to sign for Darlington. “Eddie was brilliant but they’d just come out of admin and couldn’t sign anyone straight away. Then Colin Todd got in touch and said he wanted me at Darlo. He gave me 30 minutes to declare if I wanted to take a long-term contract. I did, signed a pre-agreement and they pulled out, telling me they couldn’t afford to process it.”

After dropping into non-league - “I just wanted to do something but looking back it was a mistake. I was still young at the time” - he headed to Australia to join Dandenong Thunder. “I left there pretty quickly because the standard was poor.” Starosta was used to better having spent time with Bradford City and Brentford while still on the books with United. Griffin Park, where Terry Butcher was his manager, is the setting for another hilarious tale.

“Terry had this fearsome reputation on the pitch but he’s a lovely bloke. A gentleman. I only saw him lose it in the dressing room once, when he put his foot straight through a water dispenser.

Former Sheffield United player Ben Starosta has been on an amazing journey

“One night, we had time off and some of us went to Funky Buddha. When we were queuing up, Mutya Buena was there and the paparazzi were taking her picture. We photo bombed one, sticking thumbs up in the background. The next day Terry called me in and asked how the night went. ‘Just a meal at a restaurant,’ I told him. ‘So you weren’t at the club then?’ he said, opening up his paper to reveal a shot of Mutya with me messing about behind her.”

After stints with Global of the Philippines and a flirtation with Chicago Fire - “I was going there as a visa player, the guy who was leaving saw his move elsewhere fall through and so they gave me a holiday there instead” - Starosta eventually took up a trade; establishing his joinery and home improvement firm New Era.

“I love it, I was always quite handy and I’m really enjoying setting up our team, working on different projects across the country. People always ask me why I’m doing this but I always tell them I want the company to be the best. Football will always be my passion but this is brilliant and I’m putting exactly the same passion into it I did as a player.”

Ben Starosta, wearing the number two jersey, before a match for Poland's under-20 team

Ben Starosta during his time at Bramall Lane with hometown club Sheffield United

Ben Starosta now wuns a joinery and home improvement firm called New Era