Former Sheffield United striker Marc McNulty says he'd rather be unemployed than return to Reading

The striker is on loan from the Royals at Dundee United, and launched a scathing attack on the Championship strugglers after appearing to admit he would leave the Berkshire club this summer when his contract expires.

“My contract is finally up in the summer so who knows what will happen, but it’s a relief to be the one in charge of my future now,” McNulty, who scored 10 league goals in 13 starts for the Blades during his three years at Bramall Lane, told the Scottish Daily Express.

“You can look at it two ways, there’s the stress of being out of contract and not having a club.

“I might end up working as a cleaner here at St Andrew’s, you don’t know! But for me… I’m just glad it’s going to be over and I don’t have to go back down there.

“I would probably be happy to be unemployed than go through that… again.”

McNulty joined Reading after scoring 23 times in 40 starts for Coventry City, but played only 17 times for the Royals before being loaned out to Hibernian (twice), Sunderland and Dundee United (twice).

Marc McNulty in his Sheffield United days - Blades Sports Photography

A Scotland international, McNulty is understood to have been sent to train with Reading’s U23s before he left the club on loan.

“I have talked about it before and, at some point, I will come out and say exactly what’s gone on,” he added. “But it’s not how you should run football clubs or deal with players who show you respect.

“It’s not a nice place, you can see that with results – a lot of managers come and go and a lot of players come and go.

“It’s not ideal, chopping and changing managers and having to train with youth teams – I’ve seen it all in football but how they run their club is for someone else to worry about.