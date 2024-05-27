Former Sheffield United star Harry Maguire has taken a swipe at Leeds United following their play-off final defeat.

It was a game of few real chances, but having gotten ahead, Saints knew they only needed to stand strong and protect their clean sheet to secure the win and an instant return to the Premier League. They did just that, and with Leeds having rivals aplenty, it’s fair to say many opposotion fans took some comfort in their heartbreaking Wembley defeat.

But it’s not just fans, with former Blade Maguire taking the opportunity to troll Leeds on social media. The Manchester United centre-back posted a picture of Southampton’s play-off final celebrations on his television and added: “Hope everyone having a fantastic Sunday”, along with a heart and red emoji.

Maguire is a Sheffield native who later joined Manchester United, so it’s no surprise his dislike for Leeds has continued throughout the years. Leeds’ defeat means they will be rivals for Blades and Sheffield Wednesday next season, and we are likely to see a very different Whites side, given they will have to make significant cutbacks in their second season in the Championship.

Speaking after the game, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “It's football. In a final, only one team can win so they were able to be effective today and defended really well during the whole game. We had more possession, more shots, more expected goals but they defended us really well. We have to congratulate them and wish them all the best in the Premier League next season.

"We started the game on the front foot and had many good situations in the final third but we weren't always precise with our passing. At this level, when you switch off once you get punished. Armstrong was very effective. We tried everything in the second half with James' shot hitting the crossbar. Sometimes, it's not meant to be. It was a difficult day for us and a day of suffering but that's football. You have to get on with it, rest and use the disappointment as motivation for next season."

Meanwhile, Southampton boss Russell Martin said: “I know possession won't win you games. But it is a vehicle for us to give ourselves the best opportunity to show the best version of ourselves, I really believe that. If you win this way, to me it is the best way, not the right or wrong way but it's the best."