Chris Wilder answers Sheffield United transfer budget question after Nottingham Forest, Everton comparison
Chris Wilder has signalled his intention to maximise every penny of his summer transfer budget after the latest Sheffield United takeover development raised hopes amongst supporters. As The Star revealed this morning the prospective new owners of the Blades influenced the decision to withdraw the contract option which had previously been promised to midfielder Ben Osborn.
As well as signalling that the takeover bid is more advanced than first thought, the development has also raised fans’ hopes that a significant budget will be placed at Wilder’s disposal this summer. As things stand, under Prince Abdullah’s stewardship, Wilder was going to be focusing on the loan and free agent market, with some modest fees available for permanent targets as he begins his big overhaul of the Blades’ squad.
That may all change with new ownership, although these things do not usually tend to move quickly - and especially where United are concerned, after previous failed deals with would-be owners Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi collapsed. United’s modest transfer spend last summer after promotion has allowed them to reset financially and even though they may not be awash with cash as things stand, they are also not in the same trouble as some of their rivals - including Nottingham Forest and Everton, who will both likely have to sell players, and quickly, this summer to avoid further punishments and more potential points deductions.
Speaking after Sunday’s defeat to Spurs, which brought the curtain down on a miserable relegation campaign for United, Wilder insisted: “We're not dead, the club's not going to go under. We're not in a position financially that other clubs are in, with points taken off them left, right and centre and breaking rules here, there and everywhere. We're a sustainable club and we have to make sure that we have a positive pre-season and get the positive feel back.”
Asked if he is confident he will get the resources he needs to do that, Wilder added: “Listen, I understand the situation and whatever is given to me I'll try and get the maximum out of it. We've always tried to do that, we've tried to overachieve and as we say around this area try and get a pint out of a half-pint pot. And see what we can do. It's still a good club to join, a fresh start. Put this season to bed and move on.”
